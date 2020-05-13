Mary Emily Clayton
Mary Emily Clayton, 76, a native of Eastern Shore died May 9, 2020 at Lisner Louise Dickson Hurt Home Washington D.C. where she had been a patient for the past nine months.

Mary was born in Coleman, MD on April 10, 1944. She was the daughter of Earnestine and Herman Clayton. She graduated from Garnett High School in Chestertown, MD. Mary continued her education at Cortez Business College, Washington D.C. Employed with the U.S. Department of Labor over forty-eight years in Human Resources.

Mary is survived by her brother, Godfrey Clayton, and sister, Jacqueline Jones.

Professional Services by Bennie Smith Funeral Home.

Published in Kent County News on May 13, 2020.
