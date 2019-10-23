|
Mary Louise Gustafson Hill of Chestertown, Maryland passed away on October 18, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. She was born on January 14, 1961 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late Carl Allen, Sr. and Joan Virginia Connolley Gustafson. She was a 1979 graduate of Kent County High School. She truly enjoyed working as a waitress with Waterman's Crab House in Rock Hall, MD where she was employed for 15 years until she retired due to health issues. Mary was a beautiful, loving and caring person. A wonderful mom and a great sister. Her son, "T", was the light of her life. She was a true "Momma Bear" to all. She was a fantastic cook and took great pride and pleasure in having friends and family enjoy her home cooking. She is survived by her son: Clifford "T" Wright of Chestertown; stepson, Mark Alan Hill, II of MD; and the Love of her Life, Thomas Edward Hutchins, Jr. of Chestertown, MD. She is also survived by two sisters: Nancy Miller of OR and Virginia Sutton of MD, and a brother, Carl Gustafson of PA, and their families. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Oct. 24, 2019