Mary Jo Taylor Lum


1931 - 2020
Mary Jo Taylor Lum Obituary
Mary Jo Taylor Lum, 88 of Galena, MD, passed away on January 5, 2020 in Christiana Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Lum was born on December 31, 1931, daughter of the late Harry S. and S. Dorothy Haley Taylor. Mary Jo was a 1948 graduate of George Biddle High School in Cecilton. She was raised in communities along the Sassafras River until her marriage to William Lum in 1956, making Galena their home. After raising her children she worked as a waitress for area restaurants including, Twinny's, Dixie Jo's, Town & Country and the Archway.

She loved her family and enjoyed being a Mom, Mom Mom and MiMi.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Virginia Argo, Jimmy Taylor and Betty Wooleyhan; infant daughter; grandson, Devin Lum and great granddaughter, Sophia Grace.

Mrs. Lum is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Lum, children, Dorothy Jones of Wilmington, DE, David Lum (Michele) of Ijamsville, MD, Tracy Piasecki (Albert) of Galena, Cindy Piasecki of Galena and Gayle Koch (Rick) of Millville, DE; brother Thomas Taylor (Mary) of Middletown, DE; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Service will be held privately by the family.

Memorials may be offered to Olivet United Methodist Church, PO Box 107, Galena or Galena V.F.C., PO Box 189, Galena, MD. 21635.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 9, 2020
