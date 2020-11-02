1/
Mary Louise Parker
Mary Louise "Sis" Parker, 78, of Centreville, MD passed away on October 29, 2020 at her home after a short illness. She was born on November 16, 1941, in Rock Hall, the daughter of the late Howard "Peck" and Hazel Clothier Happersett.

Sis grew up in Rock Hall, MD and worked briefly at the Rock Hall shirt Factory before marrying her husband Robert William Parker on June 9, 1962 . After marriage Sis and Bob moved to Malvern, PA where they lived for 20 years. Sis was a homemaker, raised three children and helped manage the family business interests. Bob and Sis spent many years as seasonal residents of Florida where Sis enjoyed collecting shells and spending time at the beach.

In addition to her parents, Sis is predeceased by her brother Romaine Happersett, and her brother in law Jack Plummer. Sis is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert "Bob" Parker, her children; Lisa Parker, Kevin Parker, Lori (Ed) Parker McCullers, her grandchildren; Mike Reuwer, Ashley O'Neill, Connel Parsons, Sean Parsons, Tyler Parker, Taylor Adsit, 12 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special thanks to her cousin Ginnie Hurtt for lifting her spirits and always making her laugh toward the end.

A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
408 S Liberty Street
Centreville, MD 21617
410-758-1151
