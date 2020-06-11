Mary Macer
Mary Macer, 80 passed away on May 26, 2020 at University of Maryland, Medical Center, Baltimore, MD. Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 pm., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown with a two hour walk through viewing prior to service. Burial will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
855 High St.
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-2161
