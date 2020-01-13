|
Mary Virginia 'Ginny' Ruth, Doctor of Public Health and Nursing Leader was an associate professor of Community Health and Maternal-Child Health Nursing in nursing graduate program at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, died January 8, 2020 of heart failure.
Ginny was a lifelong champion of Baltimore City who moved to Chestertown post retirement.
She was the daughter of the late Mildred Kane and Joseph Spencer Ruth. She attended Georgetown University for Nursing, Yale University for Nurse Midwifery and her Master's degree and Johns Hopkins for Doctoral degree in public health.
Dr. Ruth, who was sometimes confused with another Dr. Ruth, served as advisor instructor, preceptor and administrator in various departments. Ginny served as educational director and senior instructor at Johns Hopkins nurse midwifery program and as nursing faculty and administrator at the University of Maryland. At the end of her career Ginny was the assistant Dean for Professional Development and Services. Dr. Ruth was active in board membership and leadership in Home Call, Inc. and Healthcare for Homeless, Inc. She was a volunteer tax preparer in her retirement as well as a Ham Radio Operator.
Ginny Ruth was involved in many research studies and programs both nationally and internationally and was often asked to be a speaker at professional organizations.
Ginny was known as a bright, collegial and kind co-worker, teacher and administrator.
Ginny is survived by a nephew, Jim Ruth, nieces, Kathy Edden, Suzy Young, Karen Torres, Julie Leutjen and Diane Kearney and their children, Elizabeth and Joseph Edden, Gregory and Joseph Torres and Ryan Leutjen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, January 25 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, High St. Chestertown, MD.
Donations would be gladly accepted by Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Rd., Baltimore, MD 21204, Health Care for the Homeless, 421 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202, Oldies but Goodies-Cocker Spaniel Rescue, PO Box 6573 Arlington, VA, 22206 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD. 21617
Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020