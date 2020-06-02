Mary Weingarten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Traci" Weingarten of Chestertown, MD died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Heron Point. She was 90.

Traci was born in Minnesota, daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Iva Hughes Thornton. She was a graduate of Macalester College in Minnesota.

Traci lived a full and interesting life. She met her husband in Paris, France while working there. The both of them lived and travelled all over the world due to her husband's work as a diplomat for the U.S. government.

She enjoyed reading, classical music, art, entertaining and fine wine She lived life with grace and a certain panache. She was kind, considerate, a devote Episcopalian, a pretty darn good mom and a great cook to boot.

Her husband predeceased her on February 29 of this year. She is survived by her children: Keno Powers, Caitlin "Kiki" Condon, and Jean-Pierre Weingarten.

Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church at P.O. Box 875; Chestertown, MD 21620

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved