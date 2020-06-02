Mary "Traci" Weingarten of Chestertown, MD died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at Heron Point. She was 90.Traci was born in Minnesota, daughter of the late Roy and Myrtle Iva Hughes Thornton. She was a graduate of Macalester College in Minnesota.Traci lived a full and interesting life. She met her husband in Paris, France while working there. The both of them lived and travelled all over the world due to her husband's work as a diplomat for the U.S. government.She enjoyed reading, classical music, art, entertaining and fine wine She lived life with grace and a certain panache. She was kind, considerate, a devote Episcopalian, a pretty darn good mom and a great cook to boot.Her husband predeceased her on February 29 of this year. She is survived by her children: Keno Powers, Caitlin "Kiki" Condon, and Jean-Pierre Weingarten.Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church at P.O. Box 875; Chestertown, MD 21620