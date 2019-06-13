|
|
BALTIMORE - Matthew Clark, the son of Hugh Kemp and Nancy (Griswold) Clark, passed away in Baltimore on March 31, 2019, at the age of 71. Born in Washington, D.C., he served with the U.S. Navy and received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Washington College.
He enjoyed building custom cabinets and owned several cabinet shops on the Eastern Shore. Matthew was very passionate about sailing, water skiing and camping. He enjoyed reading, movies, cooking his favorite recipes and listening to the Bee Gees and doo-wop. He was known as a hard worker who was very resourceful, always optimistic and dreamed big.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy. He is survived by a daughter, Lydia; a son, Gabriel; and sisters Sarah and Elizabeth.
Published in The Kent County News on June 13, 2019