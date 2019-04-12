|
|
CHURCH HILL - Matthew W. Walsh Jr. 'Matty', 56, of Church Hill, MD died at home on April 11, 2019.
Matthew was born on Jan. 17, 1963 in Easton, MD, son of the late Matthew W. Walsh Sr. and Rose Marie Blazek Walsh. He lived in Church Hill and was a 1981 graduate of Queen Anne's County High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and decoy carving.
He is survived by his sisters: Rosemarie Mahoney, of Ocean View, DE; Susan Walsh and Martha Ann Hardy (Tom), both of Centreville, MD; Mary Jane Felty, of Cambridge, MD; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to an Animal Shelter of your choice.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019