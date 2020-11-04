Mauritz Stetson, 83, of Chestertown, MD., died on November 2, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1937, in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Stetson, daughters Marnie Stetson (David Futterman) of East Amwell, NJ, and Erica Stetson (Kirk Ward) of Denver, CO, and grandchildren Cole Futterman, Catherine Futterman, Sophia Ward and Ava Ward, and his brother Eric Stetson (Ginger). Stetson graduated from the University of Maryland. He devoted more than 60 years to public service, including 12 years as Chestertown Councilman, 17 years as alcoholic beverage and tobacco inspector for Kent County, 28 years in law enforcement with the Maryland State Police and as Chief of Police in Chestertown, and four years active duty in the Air Force. In 1973, he was awarded the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. He was a 32 degree Mason and charter member of the Chestertown Optimist Club. A lifelong advocate of physical fitness, he founded the Chestertown Tea Party Distance Run, and he ran several marathons in his forties and swam across the Chesapeake Bay twice in his fifties. Stetson created the town's dog park, which was named in his honor when he resigned from the town council. A private burial is planned. Arrangements by Marvin V. Williams, Chestertown, Maryland.



