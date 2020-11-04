1/1
Mauritz Stetson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mauritz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mauritz Stetson, 83, of Chestertown, MD., died on November 2, 2020. He was born on March 27, 1937, in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Stetson, daughters Marnie Stetson (David Futterman) of East Amwell, NJ, and Erica Stetson (Kirk Ward) of Denver, CO, and grandchildren Cole Futterman, Catherine Futterman, Sophia Ward and Ava Ward, and his brother Eric Stetson (Ginger). Stetson graduated from the University of Maryland. He devoted more than 60 years to public service, including 12 years as Chestertown Councilman, 17 years as alcoholic beverage and tobacco inspector for Kent County, 28 years in law enforcement with the Maryland State Police and as Chief of Police in Chestertown, and four years active duty in the Air Force. In 1973, he was awarded the Jaycees Distinguished Service Award. He was a 32 degree Mason and charter member of the Chestertown Optimist Club. A lifelong advocate of physical fitness, he founded the Chestertown Tea Party Distance Run, and he ran several marathons in his forties and swam across the Chesapeake Bay twice in his fifties. Stetson created the town's dog park, which was named in his honor when he resigned from the town council. A private burial is planned. Arrangements by Marvin V. Williams, Chestertown, Maryland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved