Maxine Eleanor Larrimore of Chestertown, MD passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was 89. Maxine was born April 5, 1930 in Wilmington, DE the daughter of the late Max Benson and Gladys Boyer Benson. She was a 1948 graduate of P.S. Dupont High School in Wilmington, DE. Maxine worked for the Kent County Department of Social Services and retired in 1990. She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Grasonville Lodge, the Ladies Auxiliary of the Frank Jarmon American Legion Post 36, Rock Hall United Methodist Church and served in several capacities on the Board of the Maryland Classified Employees Association. Maxine loved bunches of cut flowers, reading, playing cards and traveling with her friends especially to St. Thomas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sara M. "Lisa" Bishop, sister, Mary Cannan and three brothers, William B. Willson, Horace A. "Buzzy" Willson and Thomas S. Willson. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Williams (Willy Tyler) of Chestertown, MD, two grandsons, John "JB" Bishop and Cody Abram Bishop, her caregiver and best friend, Karen Dodd "Cookie" of Chestertown, MD and her pen pal, Cathy Q of Chestertown, MD. A visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 11-1pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Rd Chestertown, MD. Services will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Rock Hall, MD. In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad P.O. Box 126 Chestertown, MD 21620 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 5, 2020