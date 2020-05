Or Copy this URL to Share

Melvina Miles, 80, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Home. A private Celebration of Life service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street, Chestertown with a ninety minute walk through viewing prior to the service. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.



