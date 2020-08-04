Merrick B. (Meck) Thayer, of Tolchester, Md, passed away at home on August 1, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Born on July 8, 1958 in Butler, Pa, he was the son of the late Bus and Esther Thayer.



Meck often talked about his childhood memories of spending summers at Conneaut Lake Park where his parents owned cottages. He attended Greenville High School playing football and Mansfield University where he majored in criminal justice. He proudly gave 30 years of his life to the Maryland State Department of Juvenile Services.



Meck spent many years as a "chicken necker" in Rock Hall, Md where he absolutely loved the Chesapeake bay and everything about it. One tends to ask themselves; what would Meck say? Meck always said, "go big or don't go at all."



He is survived by wife, Julie (Perrotti) Thayer; son, Joe Thayer (fiance Aleah) of Chestertown, Md; sister, Ginger (Duane) Martin of Hartstown, Pa; grandson, Noah Thayer; step-children, Rachel, Theresa (Dave), and Roxie (Emily); five



step-grandchildren and a niece, Megan.



There will be a private burial at Linesville, Pa and a memorial service at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to; Sons of the American Legion Post 228, 21423 E Sharp St, Rock Hall, Md 21661.



