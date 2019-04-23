SMYRNA, Del. - Michael Allen "Mike" Cannon of Smyrna, Del. passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, Del. on April 16, 2019, following a brief illness. He was 72.

Born on Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Virginia (nÃ©e Taylor) Cannon and Arthur Edward Cannon. Mike graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1964. After a brief time of employment as a plumber, Mike was drafted into the United States Army. Mike served until Feb. 16, 1972, when he was honorably discharged. He spent much of his service in Germany.

After returning home, he became a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, retiring in 2007 after 30 years. Mike was extremely proud of his time at Vaughn, earning several awards for his service including the Warden's Award in 1993 and 2003. He also was a member of the David Harrison American Legion Post 14 in Smyrna.

Mike enjoyed memorabilia of all kinds, watching old movies, going out for breakfast with his brother Dan and his friend Gene Wiest, NASCAR and collecting Budweiser steins and cast iron tractor replicas. But his greatest enjoyment came from his family. He loved his nieces and nephews, including grands and great-grands, who he referred to as "the little ones." He was also very fond of the neighborhood children, who often stopped by his apartment to say hi to Mr. Mike and get a Tootsie Roll Pop.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a younger brother, Stewart Edward Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Nora Mae Cannon; his brother, Daniel Taylor Cannon (Sandra); four nieces and nephews, Tina Cannon (Steven), William Cannon (Amy), Brian Lucas, Tara Lucas (Bryan); eight grand-nieces and nephews, Ally McDonald (Montana), Jeremy Aguillon, Amanda Aguillon, Nathan Aguillon, Zachary Lucas, Sydney Cannon, Wyatt Cannon, Henry Hatch; two great-grand-nieces, Aayla McDonald, Scarlette McDonald; and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Bayhealth Medical Center in both ICU and PCU for their excellent care of Mike, as well as the kindness shown to his family.

A celebration of his life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 27, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ingleside, Md., where friends and family may visit one hour earlier.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his memory to the Bayhealth Foundation at 640 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901, or to the .

Arrangements by the Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, Md.