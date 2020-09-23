1/1
Michael Joseph Beres
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Joseph Beres of Kennedyville, MD passed away at his home on Monday, Sept 21, 2020. He was 66.

Michael was born May 13, 1954 in Butler County, PA to motherGladys "Beyerl" Beres and the late James Robert Beres. He grew up in Velienople, PA and graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1972. He was then admitted to the Seneca Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame for wrestling and football. Following graduation, Michael immediately began working in construction and providing for his family. After 25+ years of service, Michael retired in August from Mason Building Group as their Construction Superintendent.

All who knew Michael can attest to his dedication to his family and friends. He always put others before him and was a calm, often silly, yet sensitive and gentle soul. He had a passion for making beautiful things, leaving a legacy of craftsmanship through renovating several older homes in and around the area. Michael loved fishing, hunting, cooking and gardening. Above all, he enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and family, from coaching lacrosse and attending wrestling matches, to baking cookies and watching Hallmark movies. He will be missed dearly.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Beres.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tracey Beres, one son, Michael Beres, two daughters, Ryan Scannell-Beres and Madison Beres, his mother, Gladys Beres, four grandchildren, Ethan, Brooks, Eva, Cooper, two brothers and three sisters.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Michael's honor to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Att: Lauren Halterman114 S. Washington St. #101 Easton, MD 21601 or online at www.eslc.org/give/

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home Millington, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved