Michael Joseph Beres of Kennedyville, MD passed away at his home on Monday, Sept 21, 2020. He was 66.
Michael was born May 13, 1954 in Butler County, PA to motherGladys "Beyerl" Beres and the late James Robert Beres. He grew up in Velienople, PA and graduated from Seneca Valley High School in 1972. He was then admitted to the Seneca Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame for wrestling and football. Following graduation, Michael immediately began working in construction and providing for his family. After 25+ years of service, Michael retired in August from Mason Building Group as their Construction Superintendent.
All who knew Michael can attest to his dedication to his family and friends. He always put others before him and was a calm, often silly, yet sensitive and gentle soul. He had a passion for making beautiful things, leaving a legacy of craftsmanship through renovating several older homes in and around the area. Michael loved fishing, hunting, cooking and gardening. Above all, he enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren, and family, from coaching lacrosse and attending wrestling matches, to baking cookies and watching Hallmark movies. He will be missed dearly.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, James Robert Beres.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tracey Beres, one son, Michael Beres, two daughters, Ryan Scannell-Beres and Madison Beres, his mother, Gladys Beres, four grandchildren, Ethan, Brooks, Eva, Cooper, two brothers and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Michael's honor to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Att: Lauren Halterman114 S. Washington St. #101 Easton, MD 21601 or online at www.eslc.org/give/
