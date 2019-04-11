Resources More Obituaries for Michael Miller Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Miller

BETHESDA - Michael Miller of Bethesda died peacefully on Feb. 28, 2019 due to several health complications.

Mr. Miller was born in Morristown, N.J. in 1932, the youngest child of Severn Alnutt Miller of Chestertown and Faith Haskell of Wakefield, Neb. He was raised in New Jersey and at his family farm near Chestertown.

His education included Avon Old Farms, the Choate School and Uppingham School (in Rutland, United Kingdom). He was a graduate of Yale University and in later life attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Mr. Miller married Edith "Skippy" Riegel Miller in 1955. Mr. Miller was in the Yale ROTC program and on graduation from college, he and Skippy traveled to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he served from 1955 to 1957 in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant of artillery. On completion of his service, they moved to Los Angeles, Calif.

In the early 1970s, Mr. Miller and his family moved from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., where he lived since that time.

Mr. Miller pursued a lifetime career in real estate investment, but had numerous avocations.

In California, he was an avid sailor, owning three different boats (each known as the Gaberlunzie), which won numerous sailing races and cups. He was an enthusiastic member of the Society of the Cincinnati (where he rose to serve as Secretary General) and the Society of Colonial Wars.

He had a lifetime love of his family's historic connection to Chestertown and Kent County. In 1692, his ancestor, also named Michael Miller, donated the land on which St. Paul's Church Kent still stands. He and Skippy bought a farm there on Langford Creek in the late 1970s, which they owned for almost 20 years and where he loved to hunt and enjoy outdoor activities. He was a founding member, and former president and director of the Chester Sassafras Foundation and active in the negotiations that brought Heron Point Retirement Community to Chestertown.

Mr. Miller was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years. They are survived by their five children and their families, as well as numerous other family and friends.

