Michael O. Standridge, 59 of Louann, AR, formerly of Rock Hall, passed away on June 4, 2020 in Baptist Health, Little Rock AR.



Michael was born on February 1, 1961 in Chestertown, son of the late Melvin and Edna Barbara LeCompte Standridge. He was a 1980 graduate of Kent County High School. Michael began his career in 1983 at Dixon Valve and Coupling, retiring after 27 years of service. In 2013 he and his wife Angel moved to Louann, AR, where he enjoyed fishing, watching and visiting football games, especially the Baltimore Ravens, gardening, playing video games with his niece and nephew and visiting the oil fields. Michael was a member of the Rock Hall and Chestertown Vol Fire Companies, where he was active for 30 years.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shelly Standridge and niece Christina Standridge.



Michael is survived by his wife of 21 years, Angel Edwards Standridge; a sister Lisa Jones of AR; brother David Standridge (Patty) of Chestertown; nephew, Steven Jones, nieces Alexis Jones and Lynn Standridge and extended family from Rock Hall, Aidan and Brantley Boyles and Lexis, Skylar and Brayden Mitchell.



Viewing, Friday, June 12 from 10 to 12 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD where funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Rock Hall, MD.



Memorials may be offered to Rock Hall or Chestertown Fire Companies.



