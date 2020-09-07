1/1
Michael W. "Mikey" Clothier Jr.
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Clothier, Jr, "Mikey", 34 of Camden, DE passed away on September 2, 2020 in Bay Health, Kent Campus, Dover, DE of cancer.

Mikey as he was affectionately known was born on April 18, 1986 in Chestertown, son of Shelley and Michael Clothier, Sr. He was a 2004 graduate of Kent County High School where he exceled in basketball. He was most recently employed by Solid Walls of Delaware. He enjoyed rapping, playing video games with his son, spending time with his family especially his fiancée Courtney and his children, Xavier and Micaela.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Betty Solloway Goldbach and Doris Thelma Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shelley and Michael Clothier; his fiancée, Courtney Young, their children, Xavier and Micaela; sister, Ashley Butler; grandmother, Joyce Hyson and a host of relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. Per Mikey's wishes no viewing will be held.

COVID 19 restrictions require social distancing, the use of masks and a limit on the building capacity. Due to the pandemic we will forgo the repass.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to support the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved