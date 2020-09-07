Michael W. Clothier, Jr, "Mikey", 34 of Camden, DE passed away on September 2, 2020 in Bay Health, Kent Campus, Dover, DE of cancer.
Mikey as he was affectionately known was born on April 18, 1986 in Chestertown, son of Shelley and Michael Clothier, Sr. He was a 2004 graduate of Kent County High School where he exceled in basketball. He was most recently employed by Solid Walls of Delaware. He enjoyed rapping, playing video games with his son, spending time with his family especially his fiancée Courtney and his children, Xavier and Micaela.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Betty Solloway Goldbach and Doris Thelma Johnson.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Shelley and Michael Clothier; his fiancée, Courtney Young, their children, Xavier and Micaela; sister, Ashley Butler; grandmother, Joyce Hyson and a host of relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 11:00 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Burial will follow in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. Per Mikey's wishes no viewing will be held.
COVID 19 restrictions require social distancing, the use of masks and a limit on the building capacity. Due to the pandemic we will forgo the repass.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you to support the American Cancer Society
.