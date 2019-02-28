ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Mildred Louisa Storey Grier died Feb. 11, 2019 in Oro Valley, Ariz.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Vernon Grier Sr.; her son Vernon (Karen) Grier Jr. of East Berlin, Pa.; daughter Margaret (Steve) Herman, of Mohrsville, Pa.; five grandchildren, Julie (Stephan), Trey, Elizabeth, Joseph and Noah; great-grandson Aidan; brothers James (Linda) Storey of Taneytown, Joseph (Rosa) Storey of Finksburg, Morgan (Nancy) Storey of Taneytown and Richard (Glenda) Storey, of Louisville, Ky. She also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robert Storey.

Mildred was born March 1, 1943 to Joseph Sr. and Evelyn Storey in Chestertown. In 1961, she graduated from Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge. Upon graduation from high school, she attended Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Baltimore. Mildred worked as a medical records clerk for many years in doctors' offices, Carroll County Hospital and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Maryland. She enjoyed interior decorating and working in the garden.

Services will be held at a later date.

