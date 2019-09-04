|
Miriam Greenliee passed on August 28th 2019 due to undiagnosed small cell carcenoma, lung cancer. She was born June 8th 1939. She met her soulmate and love of her life, Curtis Greenlee while working at the Chamber of Comerce in Stuart, FL. They married in September 1959 and began an exciting life full of love and travel. Miriam and Curtis were proud to say they have been in 49 states before Curtis preceeded her in death in 2012. She made it to Hawaii shortly there after and fullfilled thier goal of being in all 50 states.
Miriam and Curtis chose Chestertown to be their final home. Miriam became a volunteer at Chestertown Hospital in the Maternity Ward. She also volenteered at Kent County Food Pantry, later becoming director and continued this position until her passing. Miriam loved meeting people and made sure everyone felt welcome and cared for. Miriam would decorate the food pantry and treated each person with dignity and respect. She received as much love as she gave and was greatful for the opportunity to be an intricate part of Chestertown. Miriam had may talents and painting was her favorite. She painted gourds, slate, and oil paintings. She was told she could sell them, they were so beautiful and full of life. Miriam chose to give most away as gifts.
Miriam's answering machine messages sums up her approach to life: "We are all living in the fast lane, take time to show kindness to others" Miriam is survived and loved by her daughter Roxane, son in law Stephen, and daughter Lisa, four grandchildren and eleven great grand children. Gaga (as she is loving known) lives on in each of us, we feel her in our hearts and see her in our smiles. Per Miriam's request there will be no services.
Published in The Kent County News on Sept. 5, 2019