Miriam Edith Porter Watson of Rock Hall, Maryland died on January 13, 2020. She was 97.
Born on April 3, 1922 in Chestertown, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Louis Howard and Florence Dodson Porter. She was a graduate of Chestertown High School class of 1939.
She married Walter L. "Pete" Watson in January of 1941, they resided in Rock Hall.
Mrs. Watson worked at A & P as a Butchers Assistant in Chestertown until 1973 when she elected to stay home and raise her children. In 1998 she rejoined the workforce but on a part time basis, working with Maryland Job Services in Chestertown, as a Receptionist. She continued working for Maryland Job Services until retiring in 2005.
On June 19, 1997 her husband predeceased her.
Mrs. Miriam was a member of Raum Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed floral gardening, knitting, reading, her four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was very involved with the Rock Hall Lions Club.
She is survived by her daughter Carole Anne Hickman of Rock Hall, MD, four grandchildren Robyn Otwell, Eddie Hickman, Megan Watson, Nick Watson, six great grandchildren Dustin, Bethany, Jayden, Dylan, Kody and Colt.
She is predeceased by her son Kevin Leroy Watson along with five brothers and two sisters.
Services will be held Friday January 17, 2019 at 1pm at Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, Maryland where a visitation will be held one hour prior to service (12-1). Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu if flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Raum Chapel Building Fund P.O. Box 461 Rock Hall, MD 21661
Arrangements by: Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Published in The Kent County News on Jan. 16, 2020