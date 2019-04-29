CHESTERTOWN - Moira Anne Ragonesi of Chestertown, MD died on April 23, 2019 at her home. She was 60.

Born on Nov. 20, 1958 in Huntington, New York, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Michael and Laura Susan Ragonesi. She graduated from Northport High School class of 1976.

Moira was a woman of strong emotion: she loved fiercely, was extremely loyal, quick to anger and equally quick to apologize. There was never any ambiguity about how she felt - she always made sure you knew. As a child, Moira was extremely athletic and very competitive. She played softball, track, and tree climbing.

Moira moved to Chestertown in 2014 to help with her aging parents. Having her near was a great comfort to them both. She was dedicated to her family and loved them unconditionally.

Moira always needed to work to feel useful and complete. She repeated that often, "I need to work, I need to work." She was a dedicated and tireless worker who took pride in her efforts. You always knew she was a person who could get the job done. She enjoyed her work at Redner's Market and made friends that she loved dearly.

Moira most enjoyed the small things in life and didn't need much to make her happy: a chocolate ice cream cone, a good movie (especially when the star was a dog!), watching the Ellen show, and holidays with her family. She valued her friends and was ever on the lookout for something she could to do to help them. She will be greatly missed.

Moira is survived by her sisters: Christina Fryman (David); Robyn Bockweg (Gary); 11 nieces and nephews; and six great nieces and great nephews. Published in The Kent County News on May 2, 2019