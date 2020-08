Monica E. Sisco of Rock Hall passed away April 30, 2020 from a long illness. Monica was born February 11, 1961. She was the daughter of George M. Sisco who passed away some years ago. She leaves behind her mother, Elizabeth Sisco; daughter Tynisha Sheppard; grandson Royce, plus a host of family and friends. Arrangements will be at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store