Myra "Pat" Esther Ferguson of Chestertown, MD passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice in Chestertown. She was 90.
Born in Zion, MD on August 15, 1929, the 11th of 13 children of the late R. Ross and Erma V. Smith England. She moved to Oxford, PA where she attended Oxford High School. She married Weldon L. Ferguson Sr. of North East, MD on November 17, 1951. While living in North East they had three of their own children and acted as foster parents for other children. Pat also started her own cleaning business. She was also active in Girl Scouts as a Junior and Cadet Leader.
Weldon and Pat moved to Queen Anne's County in 1972. Weldon owned Harbor Boatworks and received many awards for his restoration of antique Chris Craft boats. Pat continued her cleaning business, Round Top Cleaning Service, for 30 years.
Pat enjoyed gardening, traveling with her six sisters, finding treasures at yard sales. She loved hosting dinners and soup parties for her friends and family, especially for her beloved "Chester Harbor Gang". Pat was a dedicated correspondent and sent many birthday cards and notes to her extended family, including 44 nieces and nephews and even more great nieces and nephews. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Pat".
Mrs. Ferguson was a lifetime member of the Antique and Classic Boat Society, Chesapeake Bay Chapter. She was a charter member of the Chestertown Presbyterian Church and volunteered in the church nursery for many years.
Mrs. Ferguson is survived by a son, Weldon "Skip" Ferguson, Jr. of Durango, CO; two daughters, Patricia "Patty" Gore and husband Steve of Millington, Cinda "Cindy" Anthony and husband Jim of Chestertown; seven grandchildren, Jesse Ferguson (Heidi) of Federalsburg, Sarah Powell (Joe) of Severn, Travis Ferguson (Emily) of Washington, DC, Jared Loller (Daryl) of Anacortes, WA, Christen Gore of Landsdowne, PA, Heather Gore and fiance Jeffery Finch of Baltimore, and Jessica Anthony of Chestertown; eight great grandchildren, Mae Loller, Charlotte Powell, August Powell, Hudson Powell, Declan Powell, Samantha Ferguson, Josie Ferguson, and Xael Ferguson; one brother, John M. England of Oxford, PA and two very special great nieces, Sarah England Cunningham of Chestertown and Renee England Englehardt of Merritt Island, FL.
She was predeceased by her husband, Weldon L. Ferguson, Sr., five brothers, and six sisters.
A funeral service will take place at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 130 Speer Rd, Chestertown, MD on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm Friends are invited to call one hour prior (12-1pm.)
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 19, 2020