Myrna Stevens McCusker of Worton, MD died on March 28, 2020 at her home. She was 83.
She was born in Chester, PA on February 11, 1937 the daughter of the late Graham Thomas and Mabel Elliott Stevens. She was a 1955 graduate from Chestertown High School. She was the wife of the late Joseph Tilly McCusker.
Early in her career, Myrna worked in the medical profession and eventually with C & P Telephone until she moved to New York. She ultimately moved back to Chestertown and the Chester River where she spoiled her grandchildren. She was a proud member of AA and was clean and sober for 43 years. As a recovering alcoholic, she was also one of the pioneers and early leaders for developing resources and stronger support for alcohol and substance abuse in Kent and Queen Anne County, retiring from the Queen Ann County Health Systems in the early 90s. She retired to Naples, Florida and Maine for a bit, but her heart was for the Eastern Shore of Maryland to which she returned in 2007. Myrna had a passion for life and enjoyed painting, stained glass, especially shopping, spending time with her grandchildren, and traveling to remote locations such as Australia, Italy, Fiji, and Ireland.
She is survived by her son: Reyner "Steve" Meikle, Sr. of Worton, MD, a sister: Peggy Margaret Bozlinski of Poughkeepsie, NY, three grandchildren: Stephanie Robinson, Reyner Meikle, Jr., and James Meikle along with ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by a stepson Joseph "Jay" McCusker.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Alcoholics Anonymous through Midshore Intergroup, 114 N. Washington St., Suite 8, P. O. Box 643, Easton, MD 21601.
The Coronavirus has impacted our everyday lives and sadly it includes the celebration of life affecting friends and family of loved ones and their ability to gather and pay their respect in traditional ways.
Graveside services will be held privately.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 2, 2020