Nancy Browne Kirby of Chestertown, MD died on November 6, 2019 at Baleigh Chase in Easton, MD. She was 75.
She was born in New London, New Hampshire on October 21, 1944 the daughter of the late A.M. and Betty W. Browne.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Kirby, and sister, Suzanne Summers.
Nancy was a friend to everyone she met and was never without a smile.
Nancy embraced life every day and had a true sense of adventure as evidenced by her many hobbies including traveling, flying, kayaking, swimming, golf, walking, and anything in the outdoors.
She was genuinely kind, humble, and compassionate and had a wonderful sense of humor. Nancy will deeply be missed by her extended family and everyone who knew her.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mid Shore Community Foundation 102 E. Dover St. Easton, MD 21601. Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Nov. 14, 2019