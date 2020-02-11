|
Nancy L Kirk died on February 10, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown. She was born July 17, 1916 in Florence, Alabama to Irl Emerson Carter Lucas and Margarite Jurrey Lucas. She grew up Florence and attended Teachers College there. She married lee kirk who worked as a civil engineer and followed him in his career. They were active in churches and other community activities wherever they went. Nancy spent her last 20 years in Heron Point unable to recall her past. She was pre-deceased by her husband lee and a son, Carter. She is survived by her Daughter Lucinda Kelly and her family and carters son Emerson Kirk.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA. 130 Speer road Chestertown, Maryland 21620. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 13, 2020