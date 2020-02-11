Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Kirk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Kirk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Kirk Obituary
Nancy L Kirk died on February 10, 2020 at Heron Point, Chestertown. She was born July 17, 1916 in Florence, Alabama to Irl Emerson Carter Lucas and Margarite Jurrey Lucas. She grew up Florence and attended Teachers College there. She married lee kirk who worked as a civil engineer and followed him in his career. They were active in churches and other community activities wherever they went. Nancy spent her last 20 years in Heron Point unable to recall her past. She was pre-deceased by her husband lee and a son, Carter. She is survived by her Daughter Lucinda Kelly and her family and carters son Emerson Kirk.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home PA. 130 Speer road Chestertown, Maryland 21620. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -