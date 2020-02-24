|
|
Nancy Lee Jewell of Chestertown, Maryland passed away on February 21, 2020 at Shore Regional Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 68.
Nancy was born in Chestertown on December 3, 1951. She was predeceased by her father, William Henry Scott on February 15, 1999 and is survived by her mother Betty Ann Scott of Chestertown.
Nancy was married to William Thomas "Tom" Jewell on July 21, 1973.
Nancy graduated from Chestertown High School in 1970 and worked as a legal secretary for Ernest Cookerly Esq. for the next 28+ years. In 1998 she was elected Register of Wills for Kent County, a position she held until February 2017 when she retired due to health issues.
Nancy was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and the Betterton American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Texas Holdem, traveling to Atlantic City, NJ, bowling, entertaining and car rides with her husband. Many a good card game was held at her home.
In addition to her mother and her husband, she is survived by a sister, Ginger Ervin (Rusty) of Chestertown, her nieces, Sherry Lee Marvel and Julie Ervin Alleger, her nephew, Robert Russell "Rusty" Ervin Jr., & several great nieces and great nephews
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown, where relatives and friends are invited to call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kent and Queen Anne's Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126 Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Feb. 27, 2020