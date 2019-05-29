STILL POND - Nancy Sutton Miller, 79, of Still Pond, passed away on May 25, 2019, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born in Chestertown on Nov. 15, 1939, the daughter of the late William Bayard Sutton and Isabelle Brice Sutton.

Nancy grew up with a love for the outdoors and the self-sufficiency of farm life. She cherished the horses she began riding as a child at the Alms house off Langford Road. This love would follow her throughout her life and career as a mother, teacher, farm manager, and standardbred trainer.

Nancy met her husband, Frank Miller Jr. of 58 years (now deceased) in high school. They married shortly after she entered Salisbury State Teachers College where she graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor's degree in education and a desire to enrich young minds. In 1975, she earned a Master's Degree in Education from Washington College. Her first position was at Rock Hall Elementary School, later transferring to Betterton Elementary School. The bulk of her total 35-year teaching career was at Worton Elementary School from which she retired in 2003. Nancy and Frank began their family in 1964 with the birth of their son, Franklin Dodd Miller III (now deceased); two daughters: Caroline Sutton Miller, of Still Pond, MD; and Dianna Miller Nordhoff, of Rock Hall, MD. She is also survived by a brother, Brice Bayard Sutton (Cynthia), of Betterton, MD. Nancy was blessed with a loving son-in-law, Adam Christofer Nordhoff; and a grandson, Matthew Christofer Nordhoff, both of Rock Hall, MD; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, MD, on Sunday, June 2, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. where a service will begin at 1 p.m.. Burial will be in Chester Cemetery, Chestertown. A Reception will follow back at the funeral home in the catering facility.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chest foundation, https://foundation.chestnet.org/ways-to-give/ or Retired Standardbred Horses https://www.adoptahorse.org/ are appreciated.

