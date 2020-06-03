Neal Winchester
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Jeffery Winchester of Chestertown, Maryland died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 54. He was born in Chestertown, MD on March 18, 1966 the son of the late John Winchester and Elizabeth Lively of Chestertown. Neal was a 1985 graduate of Kent County High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He worked as a laborer with Allen Foods, Tidewater Publishing, and most recently David A. Bramble Inc. Neal enjoyed baseball, football, hunting, fishing, and loved to clean his cars. In addition to his mother he is survived by a son: Neal Jeffery Winchester, Jr. of Caroline County, MD, a daughter: Danielle Faulkner of Baltimore, MD, a brother John Winchester of MD, a sister: Sherita Winchester of Crumpton, MD, along with grandchildren: Owen Lee Winchester and Olivia Winchester and his girlfriend for over 20 years, Freda Seeney Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12:00-1:00).

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved