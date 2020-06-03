Neal Jeffery Winchester of Chestertown, Maryland died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 54. He was born in Chestertown, MD on March 18, 1966 the son of the late John Winchester and Elizabeth Lively of Chestertown. Neal was a 1985 graduate of Kent County High School where he excelled in football and baseball. He worked as a laborer with Allen Foods, Tidewater Publishing, and most recently David A. Bramble Inc. Neal enjoyed baseball, football, hunting, fishing, and loved to clean his cars. In addition to his mother he is survived by a son: Neal Jeffery Winchester, Jr. of Caroline County, MD, a daughter: Danielle Faulkner of Baltimore, MD, a brother John Winchester of MD, a sister: Sherita Winchester of Crumpton, MD, along with grandchildren: Owen Lee Winchester and Olivia Winchester and his girlfriend for over 20 years, Freda Seeney Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12:00-1:00).