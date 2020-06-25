Nettie Marie Clough
1954 - 2020
Nettie Marie Clough, age 66, of Smyrna, DE and formerly of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 following a brief illness.

Born in Chestertown, MD on June 17, 1954, she was the daughter of the late William Frank and Elsie Marie (Boone) Cole. Nettie graduated with the first graduating class from Kent County High School in 1972. She worked as a cook for many years at Heron Point, Dixie Jo's and Parkside Grocery and Deli. Later, she went to work for Royal Farms in Chestertown (Kingstown location) and Smyrna, where she made many dear friends.

Nettie was always ready to go dancing, especially with her cousin, Jean. At home, she enjoyed playing Yahtzee and loved her flowers. She loved to treat herself to all kinds of her sweets. Those who were blessed to know her will always remember her for the wonderful cook she was. Although Nettie could be a little stubborn at times, she had a warm, loving heart and was always willing to help others. Over the years she opened her home and heart to several dogs that she dearly loved.

In addition to her parents, Nettie was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ashley Blackiston; siblings, Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Reynolds and William T. "Tommy" Cole; and niece, Holly Spence. She is survived by her children, Charles "Walt" Blackiston and Joshua Russum (TJ); dear cousin, Jean McGinnes; nephew, Donnie Short (Emiliana); great nieces, Megan Esper (Taylor) and Jordan Short; and great nephew, Jamie Short (Morgan), as well as many dear friends.

All services will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300

Published in Kent County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
