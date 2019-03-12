SASSAFRAS - Olin S. Davis Jr., 91, of Sassafras, MD, passed away March 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by loving family.

Mr. Davis was born on July 12, 1927, son of the late Olin S. Davis Sr. and Mary Griffith Davis.

He was a graduate of Galena High School. Olin devoted his life to farming, starting as a member of 4-H. He spent many years showing Registered Holsteins that would become the start of a larger family farm. In 1953, Olin married Carolyn Fouracre and together they raised a family.

Twenty years later, Olin retired from dairy farming, but continued to grow grain. His twin sons, Olin and Allen, joined in the farm operation after graduating from college. Olin and Carolyn enjoyed their time with family and friends. Olin loved being on the farm for its wildlife and hunting. He and Carolyn were regulars at Twinny's Place in Galena, a favorite of theirs for many years and until their passing.

Olin was an active member of the Maryland State Holstein Association for a number of years, served as a State Chairman of The Maryland ASCS from 1981 to 1992, as a member of the Kent County Planning & Zoning Commission, the Board of Directors at Peoples Bank of Kent County, and the Vestry at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Middletown, DE.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by Carolyn, his wife of 60 years; a brother, Harry G. Davis; and a sister, Mary Jo Cochrane. Mr. Davis is survived by his younger sister, Martha Richardson, of Jacksonville, FL; his children: Olin Davis III (Catherine), Allen Davis (Wendy), both of Sassafras; Betsy Ellison (Marshall), of Clifton, VA; and Amy Manfredi (Lou), of Lincoln University, PA. In addition, eight grandchildren: Charlie Ellison, Beth Nerriere (Dominique), Rob Davis (Andrea), Bryan Davis, Brett Davis, Anne Van Horn (Aaron), Chris Davis (Greer), Alexis Manfredi; followed by 10 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Friday, March 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, at 11 o'clock, St. Anne's Episcopal Church, 15 E. Green St., Middletown, DE 19709.

Memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary