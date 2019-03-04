|
DENTON - Olivia Jill Weinberger of Denton, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Caroline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Denton. She was 72.
Born on Sept. 14, 1946 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Howard Weinberger, MD, and Muriel Heller Weinberger. She was the sister of James M. Weinberger, of Kent County, MD. Ms. Weinberger also was the granddaughter of George and Josephine Heller. Mr. Heller and his brother were co-owners of Vita Food Products, which operated a seafood and picking manufacturing facility in Chestertown, from the late 1920's to 1972. For decades, this plant was the second largest employer in Chestertown, and Kent County.
Services will be held privately.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Animal Care Shelter of Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620 www.kenthumane.org.
Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD.
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 7, 2019