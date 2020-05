Or Copy this URL to Share

Chestertown - Oscar Larry Wilson, 70 passed at Autumn Lake in Chestertown, MD on April 30, 2020. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with viewing three hours prior at Union UM Church, 13223 Wyable Rd., Worton, MD on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.



