Ottilie Mary Tyrrell of Rock Hall, Maryland died on March 16, 2020 at Autumn Lake Nursing Facility in Chestertown. She was 75. Born in Brooklyn, New York on September 8, 1944 the daughter of the late Richard Norman and Ottilie Charlotte Traube Pray. Her family later moved to Belgrade, Maine where she spent the majority of her young life.
The family moved from New England to Rock Hall in 1976. Mrs. Tyrrell worked multiple jobs while raising her daughter. Later on in her adult life, "Ms. Ottie" earned her GED and CNA and started her career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She worked at Heron Point in Chestertown for several years. Ms. Ottie enjoyed making crafts, sewing, cooking, fishing and growing plants, she had quite the green thumb and was also very handy with tools.
She is survived by her husband Andrew Tyrrell of Rock Hall, MD, a daughter: Joyce Brice and her husband Pete of Chestertown, MD, and three grandchildren: Samuel Brice, Kenly Brice, Jared Brice and his wife Mackenzie.
A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association 3120 Tianus Lane Suite 106 Baltimore, MD 21244. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Kent County News on Mar. 19, 2020