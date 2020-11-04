1/1
Pamela Ruth Hall
1956 - 2020

On October 26, 2020 Pamela Ruth Bland Hall, loving mother of two children passed away at the age of 64.

Pam was born on August 11, 1956, in Chestertown, MD to John David Bland and the late Emma Jean Porter Darrah.

She graduated in 1975 from Kent County High School. Then she proceeded to get an associate's Degree in Fine Arts at Chesapeake College and graduated in 1978.

She had a life partner with John Bradley. She raised two sons, Perry Hall and Randy Reynolds.

Pam had a deep passion for painting, sculpture, drawing, and photography.

She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Jean "Peanut" Darrah, and her siblings Debbie Rigby, Sandy Messer, Little Jack Bland.

She survived by her father Jack Bland of Chestertown, Md, sister Vickie Klein of Colorado her two children, Perry Hall of Rome,Italy and Randy Reynolds of Portland, Oregon.

There will be a celebration of life in the summer of 2021 for family and friends.

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 4, 2020.
