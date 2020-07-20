Patricia "Patty" Ann Biri, age 61, passed away peacefully on ¬¬¬¬July 18, 2020 at Corsica Hills Center in Centreville. She was born June 30, 1959, in Baltimore, to Joseph and Mary Brehany. She was a woman of prayer and faithful believer in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who made the most of many opportunities to share her faith with others.



Patty truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, reading her Bible, praying, listening to music, watching her favorite shows, keeping up on Facebook and politics, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also took great enjoyment in sitting outside appreciating nature and going swimming with her grandchildren. Patty had a great sense of humor and a generous heart who gave sacrificially on many occasions.



Patty is survived by her daughter, Laura (Tommy) McKenzie; three sisters, Kathy (Ernie) Ott, Eileen Kern and Joanne (Rick) Bell; sister-in-law, Georgia Wood; and four grandchildren, Ethan, Alystair, Maurya and Keira McKenzie as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Corsica Hills Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for their care and compassion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store