Patricia Ann Smith
1947 - 2020
Patricia Ann Vickers Smith of Chestertown, MD died on October 24, 2020 at her home. She was 73.

She was born in Chestertown on January 9, 1947 the daughter of the late Sheriff Bartus O. Vickers and Virginia Porter Vickers. She was a graduate of Chestertown High School class of 1965 and Goldey Beacom College class of 1967.

Pat worked as an administrative assistant to the President, the Dean, and most recently the registrar's office with Washington College. Her career spanned over 40 years with Washington College.

She was married to Lawrence Corey Jones for eight years before marrying Kirby Lawson Smith III in 1981.

Pat enjoyed reading, gardening, growing flowers, her car and her dogs. She was most happy when entertaining her family and many friends. She was known for her kind words and endearing smile.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Christopher C. Jones (Julie) of Glen Arm, MD, Elizabeth Sabasteanski (Joe) of Chestertown, MD, and Kirby Virginia Smith of Waxhaw, NC along with her grandchildren: Scout, Carter, Mackey Morgan, and Anna.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call from 11:00-1:00. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. Webcasted services will be available at: www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
