CHESTERTOWN - Patricia "Pat" Anne Sparks Klaus, of Chestertown, MD, died on June 12, 2019 at her home in Chestertown. She was 77.

She was born on Feb. 20, 1942 in Chestertown, the daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth Taylor Sparks.

Pat was a 1960 graduate of Sudlersville High School, attended Chesapeake College, and graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor's Degree. She later earned two Masters Degrees from Phoenix University in Special Education and Counseling.

She worked as a Childcare Provider for 22 years, then with the Kent County Clerk of the Court's office and the late Judge Rasin. Pat moved to Florida where she worked as a teacher in Marion County, Florida, and as a Guidance Counselor at Dunnellon Elementary School, from which she would retire.

She was a member of the National Education Association, a member and past president of the Marion County Teachers Association, and was Marion County Teacher of the Year for the year 1997-1998.

Pat loved to shop, shop, and shop. She also enjoyed gardening, traveling, her flowers, but most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She was married to the late Robert Hal Bramble Sr. for 22 years and later remarried to the late Gary Klaus.

She is survived by her children: Bob and Jackie Bramble, of Kennedyville, MD; Barry and Benny Bramble, of Cumming, GA; Cathy and Patrick Crew, of Church Hill, MD; six grandchildren: Bobby (Jennifer), Ronnie, Haley (Steven), Tyler, Jessica, Rebecca; two great grandchildren: Caden, Beckett; her siblings: David Sparks, of Arkansas; Diane Russell, of Chestertown; and Donnie Sparks, of Chestertown. One sister, the late Janice Ransom predeceased her.

Pat is also survived by her step-children: Athena LaBeau, Dorian Klaus, Adam Klaus, Joe Klaus; 12 step grandchildren; and 14 step great grandchildren. One step great grandson predeceased her.

Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown, MD. Interment will be held privately in Crumpton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kent and QA Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Chestertown, MD; or Chestertown Vol. Fire Company, 211 Maple Ave., Chestertown, MD.

