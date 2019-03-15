DOVER - Patricia Moffett Seitzer of Dover passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was 88.

Patty Seitzer was born on August 3, 1930 to Jesse Woodall Moffett and Margaret Sanders Moffett in Ardmore, PA.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Bruce Seitzer, Sr. He was affectionately called "Seitz." They met while attending Penn State and were married for over 50 years. They enjoyed big band music, socializing with friends and their grandchildren. They retired in Chestertown, MD where generations of her family have lived.

Patty taught 2nd grade prior to getting married. She was a stay at home mom and raised four children. She loved babies, dogs, gardening, needlework, her grandchildren and decorating for every season. After the children were grown she worked in a library and was a museum guide. She adored her grandchildren. Patty had a great sense of humor, was kind hearted and had a way with words. She was a loving mother and Grandma and knew how to have fun. Her feistiness kept us laughing and helped her live a long and full life!

She is survived by her brother, William Cooper Moffett and his wife, Marcia of Columbia, SC. Her children and grandchildren: son, William Bruce Seitzer, Jr. his wife, Joan of Crumpton, MD and their children: Billy (William Bruce Seitzer III) and Anna, Sally Seitzer Kantzes, her husband John of Wilmington, DE, their daughters, Katie, Kim Kantzes Tanner, her husband Matthew Tanner, great grandchildren Tucker Seitz Tanner and Fuller Tanner; son, Timothy Moffett Seitzer, his wife, Mary Beth of Oxford NC, their children: Tim William, daughter Tricia Seitzer Garland, her husband Spencer Garland; daughter, Becky Seitzer Matsko, her husband Rob Matsko of Dover, DE; daughter Maggie Matsko; sons Matt and Patrick Matsko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 10 a.m., Monday March 18 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in the Shrewsbury Parish Church Cemetery, Kennedyville, MD.

