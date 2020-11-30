1/
Patricia S. Walls
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia S. Walls of Tucson AZ, passed away on November 6, 2020 at home. She was 79 years old.

Mrs. Walls was born on May 20, 1941 in Covington, VA, daughter of the late Mary Roberta and William Smith, Jr. Patricia was an art teacher, retiring from Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Walls, Jr. 'Bud' and her daughters, Michelle and Amy Pitcher.

Mrs. Walls is survived by a step-daughter, Donna Brown of CA, grandsons, Aidan Brown of CA. and Ryan Forester of Annapolis, MD; sisters in law, Fay Miller and Edwina Walters of Earleville, MD; brother in law, William Sutton of Chestertown, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held December 6 in Crumpton Cemetery, Crumpton, MD, with Rev. Bonnie Shively officiating.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galena Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved