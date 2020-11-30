Patricia S. Walls of Tucson AZ, passed away on November 6, 2020 at home. She was 79 years old.



Mrs. Walls was born on May 20, 1941 in Covington, VA, daughter of the late Mary Roberta and William Smith, Jr. Patricia was an art teacher, retiring from Calvert County Public Schools in Maryland.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Walls, Jr. 'Bud' and her daughters, Michelle and Amy Pitcher.



Mrs. Walls is survived by a step-daughter, Donna Brown of CA, grandsons, Aidan Brown of CA. and Ryan Forester of Annapolis, MD; sisters in law, Fay Miller and Edwina Walters of Earleville, MD; brother in law, William Sutton of Chestertown, MD and numerous nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held December 6 in Crumpton Cemetery, Crumpton, MD, with Rev. Bonnie Shively officiating.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



