Paul Elliott Rose, 80, of Salisbury passed on Monday, September 7, 2020 at ACTS Bayleigh Chase Assisted Living in Easton. Born on July 29, 1940 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Paul Elliott Rose Sr. and Nettie O. Rose.
He graduated from Centreville High School. Paul served honorably in the Army National Guard of Maryland and in the United States Army.
Professionally, Paul worked for General Foods (Kraft) in Chocolate Processing for 43 years. Paul painted houses for more than 50 years and most notably painted many of the historical homes along the river front in Chestertown, MD.
He loved to meet new people and never met a stranger.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Christina L. (Gerald) Vickers of Beaufort, SC; son, Anthony M. Rose of Middletown, DE; four grandchildren, Kevin Vickers, Andrew Vickers, A.J. Rose and Patrick Rose; great granddaughter, Luna Rose Vickers; two sisters, Shirley (John) Hines of Dagsboro, DE, Nancy Callahan of Annapolis, MD; two brothers, Gene Rose of Grasonville, MD and Ronald Rose of Maryland and several nieces and nephews.
Paul's family would like to thank Carolyn Cooper of Calco's Assisted Living and the staff of Acts Bayleigh Chase Retirement Community for their kindness and compassion during his care.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill, MD. Officiating will be Rev. Paul Holland.
Donations in Paul's name may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1207, 73 Greentree Dr #311, Dover DE.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com
.