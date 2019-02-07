CHESTER - The Rev. Paul J. Campbell, pastor of St. Christopher Church in Chester, passed away on the evening of Feb. 3, 2019 as a result of the stroke that he suffered Friday. He was 66 years old.

Father Campbell was born in Wilmington, Del. on Dec. 23, 1952, the son of the late Clarence Paul and Helen Theresa Tucker Campbell. He attended Christ Our King Elementary School, Salesianum School, De Sales University and De Sales Theological College in Washington, D.C. He was ordained a priest for the Oblates of Saint Francis de Sales on June 12, 1982.

As an Oblate, Father Campbell taught at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Fla., Father Judge High School in Philadelphia and Salesianum School in Wilmington. He served as associate pastor of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington.

In 1996, he was received into the Diocese of Wilmington, where he served as associate pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church in Easton, Saint Francis de Sales Church in Salisbury and Saint Joseph Church in Middletown, Del. He served as pastor at Sacred Heart Church in Chestertown and St. John's Church in Rock Hall. In 2015, Father Campbell was installed as pastor at St. Christopher Church in Chester; a position he held at the time of his death.

Father Paul is survived by his sister Claire Stecher and her husband John of Wilmington; brother David C. Campbell and his wife Karen of Carmel, Ind.; three nieces, Jennifer and Maria Stecher and Anne Marie Campbell; and nephew David Campbell.

Funeral arrangements: Friday, Feb. 8, Visitation, 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Christopher Church, Chester; Saturday, Feb. 9, Visitation, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, Chester and Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. at St. Christopher Church, Chester. Monday, Feb. 11, Interment, 10:30 a.m. at Cathedral Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine, 2220 Country Road, 210 West, Suite 108 PMB317, Jacksonville, FL 32259 or to St. Christopher's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 660, Chester, MD 21619.

