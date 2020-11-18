1/1
Pauline Leonard
1928 - 2020
Pauline McMullen Leonard of Chestertown, MD passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Shore Regional at Chestertown under Compass Regional Hospice. She was 92.

Pauline and her late husband Wilbur Ross Leonard Sr., owned and operated the Country Corner Store for over 12 years before retiring in 1989. Pauline enjoyed playing BINGO and going to the Slots to do a little gambling. She also enjoyed crocheting and was very talented at it.

In addition to her parents Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Ross Leonard Sr., one son, Wilbur Leonard Jr., one granddaughter, Teresa Ann Mcintyre and two brothers, William McMullen and Eddie McMullen.

She is survived by daughter, Margaret A. Cannon of Middletown, DE, son, Franklin "David" Leonard of Worton, MD, son, William Joseph Leonard of Chestertown, MD, son, Arthur Joseph Leonard "AJ" of Millington, MD, son, Larry Elsworth Leonard of Sudlersville, MD, daughter, Judy Lynn Patrick of Chestertown, MD, sixteen grandchildren, thirty three great grandchildren and nine great, great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Sat., Nov. 21, 2020 from 6-8pm at Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, MD. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 2pm at Chester Cemetery in Chestertown, MD.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospices 160 Coursevall Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in Kent County News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
NOV
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Chester Cemetery
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
370 Cypress St
Millington, MD 21651
(410) 928-5311
