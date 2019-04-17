Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Peggy Campbell Obituary
CHURCH HILL - Peggy Campbell of Church Hill died on April 15, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. She was 88.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on Sept. 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Weber.
She graduated from Spring Field Township High School, Class of 1948. Mrs. Campbell attended Beaver College. She was married to the late Davidson L. Campbell on April 10, 1954 in Montreal, Canada. In 1955, they moved to Oxford, later Easton, and settled in Church Hill. She worked for the Kent County Public Library, Washington College library and several other local businesses. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, computer games and especially her family.
She is survived by her daughter Tina Campbell Cohey of Chestertown; son Colin "Fang" Campbell of Church Hill; son Scott Campbell of Church Hill; and her faithful companions Pixie and Maxx. Her son Charlie Campbell predeceased her in 2009; as well as her daughter Kathy Campbell in 2016.
A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 23, at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Road, Chestertown. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, where friends may call one hour prior also at the funeral home. Reception will follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21671.
Arrangements by Fellows Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Kent County News on Apr. 18, 2019
