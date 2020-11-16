Peter Hielm Jensen of Still Pond, Maryland passed away suddenly on Nov. 6th, 2020.Peter was born on June 23, 1964 in Media, Pennsylvania to parents Harry and AnneJensen. Peter attended Penncrest High School and graduated in 1982 after which hestudied at Wesley College and West Chester University. He is the former owner ofMedia Auto Service which was the family business for many years. After moving to StillPond, Maryland he was self-employed.He married his wife Dawn at their home on June 13, 1992.Among many things, Peter was an avid boater enjoying both sailing and powerboating.His accomplishments while sailing include numerous finishes in the top 3 with thehighlight having finished 1st place in CBYRA's High Point in 2019. He was also an avidhunter and fisherman.He is survived by his wife, Dawn Nellis-Jensen of Still Pond, MD; sons Adam Duke andwife Kelly of Pelham, NH and son Bryan Duke and his wife Desiree of Media, PA; and 2grandchildren Abygail and James Duke; other family members and many friends.In lieu of flowers, please remember Peter with memorial contributions to theChesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, or atA memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19."There are good ships, and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But thebest ships, are friendships, and may they always be."