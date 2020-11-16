Peter Hielm Jensen of Still Pond, Maryland passed away suddenly on Nov. 6th, 2020.
Peter was born on June 23, 1964 in Media, Pennsylvania to parents Harry and Anne
Jensen. Peter attended Penncrest High School and graduated in 1982 after which he
studied at Wesley College and West Chester University. He is the former owner of
Media Auto Service which was the family business for many years. After moving to Still
Pond, Maryland he was self-employed.
He married his wife Dawn at their home on June 13, 1992.
Among many things, Peter was an avid boater enjoying both sailing and powerboating.
His accomplishments while sailing include numerous finishes in the top 3 with the
highlight having finished 1st place in CBYRA's High Point in 2019. He was also an avid
hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Nellis-Jensen of Still Pond, MD; sons Adam Duke and
wife Kelly of Pelham, NH and son Bryan Duke and his wife Desiree of Media, PA; and 2
grandchildren Abygail and James Duke; other family members and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Peter with memorial contributions to the
Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, or atwww.cbf.org/memorial
.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
"There are good ships, and there are wood ships, the ships that sail the sea. But the
best ships, are friendships, and may they always be."www.fhnfuneralhome.com