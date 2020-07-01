Philip Newell Thomas of Chestertown, Maryland died on June 28, 2020 at Catonsville Commons. He was 72.
He was born on August 17, 1947 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Philip N. and Margaret Evelyn Hoagland Thomas.
Phil was a graduate from the Baltimore Culinary Arts College where he earned an Associate's Degree. He was married to Annie Rapant for 17 years. He later remarried in 1985 to Melissa Lynn Coleman, they made their home in Rock Hall. He worked at Gratitude Marina for over 20 years, was a self-employed contractor, and was a chef, owning and operating Yarmouth Catering. Together with his wife he also owned and operated an antique store in Rock Hall called Cattail Collections.
Phil loved animals, playing Santa, and his children.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Rock Hall.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son: John Christopher Thomas and his Cheryl of Baltimore, MD, a daughter: Emily Elizabeth Thomas of Chestertown, MD, three brothers: Steve Thomas of Rock Hall, MD, Dave Thomas of WV, and Stanley Thomas of WV. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Jasmine Maitland and Shane Boyle. One son the late Anthony "Tony" Thomas predeceased him.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12-1). Interment will be held later in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Care Shelter for Kent County P.O. Box 352 Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
He was born on August 17, 1947 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Philip N. and Margaret Evelyn Hoagland Thomas.
Phil was a graduate from the Baltimore Culinary Arts College where he earned an Associate's Degree. He was married to Annie Rapant for 17 years. He later remarried in 1985 to Melissa Lynn Coleman, they made their home in Rock Hall. He worked at Gratitude Marina for over 20 years, was a self-employed contractor, and was a chef, owning and operating Yarmouth Catering. Together with his wife he also owned and operated an antique store in Rock Hall called Cattail Collections.
Phil loved animals, playing Santa, and his children.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Rock Hall.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son: John Christopher Thomas and his Cheryl of Baltimore, MD, a daughter: Emily Elizabeth Thomas of Chestertown, MD, three brothers: Steve Thomas of Rock Hall, MD, Dave Thomas of WV, and Stanley Thomas of WV. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Jasmine Maitland and Shane Boyle. One son the late Anthony "Tony" Thomas predeceased him.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12-1). Interment will be held later in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Care Shelter for Kent County P.O. Box 352 Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 1, 2020.