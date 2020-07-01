Philip N. Thomas Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Newell Thomas of Chestertown, Maryland died on June 28, 2020 at Catonsville Commons. He was 72.

He was born on August 17, 1947 in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Philip N. and Margaret Evelyn Hoagland Thomas.

Phil was a graduate from the Baltimore Culinary Arts College where he earned an Associate's Degree. He was married to Annie Rapant for 17 years. He later remarried in 1985 to Melissa Lynn Coleman, they made their home in Rock Hall. He worked at Gratitude Marina for over 20 years, was a self-employed contractor, and was a chef, owning and operating Yarmouth Catering. Together with his wife he also owned and operated an antique store in Rock Hall called Cattail Collections.

Phil loved animals, playing Santa, and his children.

He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Rock Hall.

In addition to his wife he is survived by a son: John Christopher Thomas and his Cheryl of Baltimore, MD, a daughter: Emily Elizabeth Thomas of Chestertown, MD, three brothers: Steve Thomas of Rock Hall, MD, Dave Thomas of WV, and Stanley Thomas of WV. He is also survived by two grandchildren: Jasmine Maitland and Shane Boyle. One son the late Anthony "Tony" Thomas predeceased him.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 7th at 1:00 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior (12-1). Interment will be held later in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Animal Care Shelter for Kent County P.O. Box 352 Chestertown, MD 21620. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved