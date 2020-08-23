1/
Phoebe (Pyle) Anthony
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phoebe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phoebe Pyle Anthony, age 103, of Chestertown, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Golden Rule Assisted Living in Rock Hall. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Dora Sheats Pyle. Her husband, Townsend Anthony, Jr. died in 1996. Phoebe is survived by two sons, James T. "Terry" Anthony III (Bonnie) of Chestertown and Michael Pyle Anthony (Joann) of St. Michaels. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Matthew Anthony, Kelly Anthony and Jennifer Matthews, and one great grandchild, Allie Murray. She was predeceased by her brother, Edgar Pyle, and her sister, Patience Usilton.

Phoebe was born in Chestertown, MD in 1916, attended Chestertown public schools and graduated from Chestertown High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated from both Washington College (1937), and later Goldie Beacom Business School. She married her husband, Townsend, in 1942 and they raised their two sons in Chestertown. She worked in the law office of Ernest S. Cookerly until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards with her sister, gardening, and watching the Orioles.

A private graveside service will be held at Chester Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Kent County Chapter of Rebuilding Together, P.O. Box 180 Chestertown, MD 21620.The funeral arrangements were made by Marvin V. Williams, Jr., Funeral Director, Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kent County News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved