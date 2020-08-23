Phoebe Pyle Anthony, age 103, of Chestertown, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Golden Rule Assisted Living in Rock Hall. She was the daughter of the late Edgar and Dora Sheats Pyle. Her husband, Townsend Anthony, Jr. died in 1996. Phoebe is survived by two sons, James T. "Terry" Anthony III (Bonnie) of Chestertown and Michael Pyle Anthony (Joann) of St. Michaels. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Matthew Anthony, Kelly Anthony and Jennifer Matthews, and one great grandchild, Allie Murray. She was predeceased by her brother, Edgar Pyle, and her sister, Patience Usilton.
Phoebe was born in Chestertown, MD in 1916, attended Chestertown public schools and graduated from Chestertown High School. Following high school, she attended and graduated from both Washington College (1937), and later Goldie Beacom Business School. She married her husband, Townsend, in 1942 and they raised their two sons in Chestertown. She worked in the law office of Ernest S. Cookerly until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards with her sister, gardening, and watching the Orioles.
A private graveside service will be held at Chester Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Kent County Chapter of Rebuilding Together, P.O. Box 180 Chestertown, MD 21620.The funeral arrangements were made by Marvin V. Williams, Jr., Funeral Director, Chestertown, MD. www.fhnfuneralhome.com