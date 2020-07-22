1/1
Priscilla Anne "P.A.M." (Meidel) Schaller
1941 - 2020
Priscilla Anne Meidel (P.A.M.) Schaller of Chestertown, MD died on July 18, 2020 at the age of 79. A long-time resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore, P.A.M was born in Ashland, Kentucky on July 3, 1941.

She attended St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, graduating in 1959. In 1962 she married her husband of almost 60 years, Carl (Bud) Schaller, and together they raised two children. P.A.M. was a woman of many interests, talents, and abilities who dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, successful careerwoman, entrepreneur, and published author.

P.A.M.'s career spanned more than four decades, to include her support to the Saturn V rocket program in the early 1960s and more than 10 years of service as Legislative Assistant to the Maryland General Assembly. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education from Towson University in 1983 and taught for many years in Anne Arundel and Queen Anne's counties.

In the mid-1980s P.A.M. worked as Business and Industry Coordinator at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD, beginning a more than 20-year career in economic development, working for the Maryland Business Assistance Center, Department of Economic and Employment Development, and Small Business Development Center. In 2003 she was appointed as Director for Kent County Economic Development. P.A.M. earned a master's degree in History from Washington College in Chestertown, MD in 1994.

Aside from her impressive career, P.A.M. was a family woman who was involved in her church, the Queen Anne's County Historical Society, Historic Annapolis, the Annapolis Horticultural Society, and the Queen Anne's County (QACO) Centre for the Arts. She also served on the Boards of the Delmarva Economic Development Association, Easton Business Management Authority, and the Talbot and Kent County Chambers of Commerce. P.A.M. loved entertaining, gardening, painting, sailing, traveling, networking, and spending time with family and friends.

P.A.M. is survived by her husband Bud; their two children Heidi and Chip; Chip's wife Ruth; and three granddaughters Emma, Claire, and Lily.

A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown, MD, on August 4, 2020 at 11am.

Contributions in P.A.M.'s memory may be made to:

Compass Regional Hospice

160 Coursevall Dr, Centreville, MD 21617

Maryland Historical Society

201 W Monument St, Baltimore, MD 21201

QACO Centre for the Arts

206 S Commerce St. Centreville, Centreville, MD 21617

Washington College

300 College Avenue, Chestertown, MD 21620

Published in Kent County News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
